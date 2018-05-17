Man charged with attempting to stupefy after McDonald's customers report pills in sundaes

A man has been charged with two counts of attempting to stupefy after two people said they found prescription pills in their McDonald's sundaes, bought at the fast food chain's Te Atatu outlet in West Auckland.

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds. Source: McDonalds/Google Streetview/1 NEWS composite

The complainants posted on a Facebook community page last week that they ate the sundaes at home.

"And we all found traces and whole pills of prescription medicine ... My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," the post read.

Police say a 22-year-old Rodney man has been charged with two counts of attempting to stupefy and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court next week.

Police have confirmed the individual involved is not an employee of the restaurant where the alleged incident was reported to have taken place.

Police said following the alleged incident the "individuals took themselves to hospital to be assessed".