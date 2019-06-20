TODAY |

Man charged with attempted murder after one woman stabbed, another fatally hit with car in South Auckland

1 NEWS
A man has been charged with attempted murder after one woman was stabbed and another was fatally hit by a car yesterday in South Auckland.  

Police say initial inquiries indicate that a woman was stabbed by a male at an address in Māngere and then two other people were hit by a car. Police announced yesterday they had launched a homicide investigation. 

The woman with stab wounds and the man who was hit by the car have both been discharged from Middlemore Hospital.

The 32-year-old woman who was hit by the vehicle died at the scene. Police have not yet released her name.

Two others were injured in the incident.

A scene examination is still underway at Mahunga Drive and a post-mortem will take place later today.

The 46-year-old man will appear in Manukau District court this morning.

A call-taker at nearby business Oji Solutions told 1 NEWS the site has now re-opened.

Police are at the scene in Māngere.
