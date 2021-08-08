Man charged with assaulting police officers after Waikato checkpoint incident

A man has appeared in court after two police officers were allegedly assaulted following an incident at a checkpoint in the Waikato on Wednesday.

The alleged assault came after a vehicle failed to stop for police and drove through the Southern boundary checkpoint in Mercer on Wednesday morning, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

The vehicle was observed by a police Eagle helicopter as it headed north before stopping at an address in Kelston.

Police arrived at the property and located the driver, who then allegedly assaulted two officers, Coster said.

A number of people at the address came out and “began obstructing and being assaultive to police,” he said.

Two officers required treatment for their injuries.

A 27-year-old man has since appeared in the Waitākere District Court on a number of charges, including failing to stop, three counts of aggravated assault and driving while suspended.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old female has been summoned to appear in the Waitākere District Court on October 20 on charges of assaulting and obstructing police.

A third person will be referred to the Iwi Community panels.

Compliance

Approximately 28,316 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoints in the 48-hour period from midnight September 6 to 11.59pm September 7.

Of that number, 274 vehicles - 144 at northern checkpoints and 130 at southern checkpoints - were turned around - less than 1 per cent of vehicle traffic during this period.

“This shows that compliance has been extremely high and that motorists are carrying the evidence required to demonstrate their proof of travel,” Coster said.

Alert level shift

Police are continuing to operate 10 checkpoints around Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries after most of the country moved to Alert Level 2 at midnight.

Tāmaki Makaurau remains at Alert Level 4 and travel across an alert level boundary is restricted.

Coster said the change in alert level settings has not seen a significant increase in traffic volumes and compliance with the restrictions on travel through the border has been good.

He said “a few” motorists had been turned around after attempting to travel through the checkpoints from Level 2 regions as they were unaware travel restrictions had remained.

Meanwhile, motorists transiting through an Alert Level 4 boundary have been reminded they will only be allowed through for permitted personal or work reasons.

Motorists should carry relevant evidence that they are permitted to cross the boundary, or to apply for an exemption from the Ministry of Health’s website.

“Police will continue to be questioning motorists travelling in and out of these checkpoints and they will be turned around if they don’t supply the relevant evidence for permitted travel or an exemption notice,” Coster said.

Auckland checkpoints

Meanwhile, more than 60 additional police officers from around the country will be deployed to assist their colleagues at checkpoints on the region's boundary.

“This boost in support ensures police have sufficient resources to service regular operational demands and maintain a strong focus on Alert Level 4 compliance in Tāmaki Makaurau,” Coster said.

The extra staff will also allow officers currently working on checkpoints to get a break.

“This support will be brought in later this week from around the country and will consist of 34 staff who have volunteered for the deployment duty,” he said.

“These staff will be rotated out for an additional 34 staff at the completion of a set of shifts.”

The additional staff will be working and accommodated in the Waikato region and will not be required to cross into the Alert level 4 region.

“We want to acknowledge our hard working staff who are currently operating our checkpoints in what can, at times, be unforgiving weather conditions,” he said.

“They are doing a fantastic job helping to keep our community safe and helping prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other parts of the country.”

Covid-19 tests for motorists

The Government is introducing a requirement for workers who need to cross alert level boundaries to work at a permitted business, to get tested.

From 11.59pm on September 16, workers crossing the Alert Level 4 boundary must carry evidence that they have had a Covid-19 test.

Police will be adopting an educational approach and will be speaking with motorists around the latest obligations under the Alert Level Order.

Officers will be carrying out spot checks of vehicles and will turn around people at checkpoints who do not have evidence of having a Covid-19 test.

Everyone coming through the checkpoint from next Thursday should expect to be asked for evidence of having had a test in the past seven days.