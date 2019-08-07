Man charged with assault after death of South Auckland baby

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault following the death of a 10-month-old baby in South Auckland earlier this month.
Source: 1 NEWS
Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering was taken to Starship Hospital on 6 September where they later died.
Police are still investigating the baby's death.
The man will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tierman today said further charges were pending.
Anyone who may have information in connection to the death of Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering is urged to call police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.