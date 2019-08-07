Man charged with assault after death of South Auckland baby

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault following the death of a 10-month-old baby in South Auckland earlier this month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering was taken to Starship Hospital on 6 September where they later died.

Police are still investigating the baby's death.

The man will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

READ MORE Homicide investigation continues into death of baby in Auckland

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tierman today said further charges were pending.

READ MORE Police disappointed some whānau not cooperating after baby's death in Auckland