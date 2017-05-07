 

Man charged with arson over Piha fires

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

A 19-year-old Auckland man has been arrested on three counts of arson in connection to fires lit in Piha, west of Auckland last weekend and another fire in central Auckland.

Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.
Source: 1 NEWS

The man was arrested in Tauranga this morning and is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Flames destroyed a Piha takeaway shop in the early hours of Sunday morning. Firefighters also had to battle two more fires in hills above the township.

Police say there have been at least 15 suspicious fires around Piha in the past fortnight.

Authorities are not ruling out laying more charges.

