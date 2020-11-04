Man charged with arson after body found in burning car in South Auckland

A man has been charged with arson after a body was found in a car on fire in Auckland's Manurewa this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said emergency services were called to the scene on Alfriston Road at about 3am.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, then a body was found, Barry said.

Police launched a homicide investigation which is still underway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 31-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon charged with arson.



Police are now appealing for information regarding any suspicious activity involving a white 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander in the Manurewa and Alfriston areas.



Today's incident is believed to be an isolated incident, and there are no links to gang activity at this time, Barry said.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages and we cannot rule out further charges or arrests in this case," he said.