Man charged with aggravated robbery and assaulting police after person stabbed in Christchurch suburb

A person has been stabbed after a man allegedly robbed at least two people at knife-point in the Christchurch suburb of Waltham this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man was barricaded inside a property as the Armed Offenders Squad and other police officers gathered outside.

Just after 6pm, a 1 NEWS camera caught a man in a blue beanie being led out of the property by police and being put into the back of a police car.

Police confirmed the alleged offender is now in their custody.

"Police located the man at a Mackenzie Courts address and he was taken into custody," police said in a statement

The 31-year-old has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of assaulting police.

AOS outside Waltham property. Source: 1 NEWS

"About 4pm police received a report of a robbery on Ensors Road, Waltham," police said.

"A person had been threatened with a knife and their phone had been taken. A short time later, police received a second report of an assault on Isabella Place. A person had been stabbed and was seriously injured."

1 NEWS spoke to the neighbour of a woman who was allegedly robbed at knife-point.

"We heard our neighbour crying she had just been robbed, the flatmate of the person who had been robbed chased the man and now he has barricaded himself in there," Jennifer Nikole said pointing at the property police later led a man out of.

"Apparently he took all her belongings and everything and she had two kids in there with her at the time."