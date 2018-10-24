Man charged after woman attacked on Palmerston North walkway

A man has been charged over an attack on a woman on a walkway in Palmerston North.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man has been charged with assault with intent to injure and sexual violation after a woman was followed along a walkway near Amberley Avenue by a man on a bicycle before the woman was attacked, last Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said "crimes such as this can have a big impact on victims and communities, and we want to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in this matter.

"We also have received a huge amount of support and information from members of the community who use this walkway and who have every right to be safe and feel safe while doing so.

"Police are committed to keeping the community safe and the quick investigation and arrest in relation to this incident will hopefully provide some reassurance."