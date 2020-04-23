TODAY |

Man charged after two women injured in Central Otago duck shooting incident

A man has been charged with careless use of a firearm causing bodily injury after two women were injured in a duck shooting incident in Central Otago earlier this month..

The 26-year-old Central Otago man was one of two men involved after the women sustained minor shotgun pellet injuries while walking along the Clutha River on Sunday May 2.

One woman's lower leg was injured, while the other sustained an injury to her shoulder.

The duck shooters spoke to the women once they realised what happened and offered help, but then left the scene in their boat.

Police were notified of the incident when the women arrived at the Alexandra Medical Centre to be treated.

On Friday, police released images of two men wanted for questioning.

The man charged is scheduled to appear in Alexandra District Court on tomorrow.

