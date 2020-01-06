TODAY |

Man charged after stolen NZDF van found near Levin

Source:  1 NEWS

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle belonging to the New Zealand Defence Force was found down a bank near Levin after it was stolen overnight.

File picture. Source: NZDF

The man has been charged with two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the NZDF.

Police say the Toyota Hiace was taken was from Manawatū in the early hours of this morning. 

It appears to have been an "opportunistic theft" rather than a deliberate targeting of the military, police said.

The man will appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
Defence
