Man charged after shooting near Whakatāne, police hunt second offender

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a man was shot on State Highway 30 near Te Teko yesterday afternoon.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Stuart Nightingale says inquiries are ongoing to locate a second offender and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, particularly around Te Teko and Kawerau.

Nightingale says police worked through the night to locate and arrest the 25-year-old man early this morning.

He appeared in Whakatāne District Court today.

“This was an unprovoked and cowardly attack on a person riding alone and going about their business,” Nightingale says.

“In saying that, it is an isolated incident and police do not believe there is any cause for concern from other motorcyclists or the general public.”

Police said inquires into a video circulating online which show two motorcyclists being knocked off their motorbikes as a car goes past have established that it is not connected to yesterday’s grievous assault, but rather an unrelated incident in Hastings in November last year.

