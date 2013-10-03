Man charged after shooting in Auckland forced school into lockdown

Source:NZN
A man will appear in court after a firearms incident in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, in which another man was shot.
Just after 12.40pm yesterday, a man in his 50s was shot in the leg at a Hogan Street house, leading to a nearby school being put into lockdown.
A 37-year-old man fled on foot but was caught by police.
He will appear in Manukau District Court today.
Police enquiries are continuing but they say no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.
