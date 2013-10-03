 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man charged after shooting in Auckland forced school into lockdown

share

Source:

NZN

A man will appear in court after a firearms incident in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, in which another man was shot.

Source: 1 NEWS

Just after 12.40pm yesterday, a man in his 50s was shot in the leg at a Hogan Street house, leading to a nearby school being put into lockdown.

A 37-year-old man fled on foot but was caught by police.

He will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Police enquiries are continuing but they say no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

2

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

3
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

4
Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 2. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Thursday 2 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Ross Taylor ruled out of Black Caps v England ODI decider

5
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch,

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 