Man charged after shooting in Auckland forced school into lockdown

A man will appear in court after a firearms incident in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, in which another man was shot.

Source: 1 NEWS

Just after 12.40pm yesterday, a man in his 50s was shot in the leg at a Hogan Street house, leading to a nearby school being put into lockdown.

A 37-year-old man fled on foot but was caught by police.

He will appear in Manukau District Court today.