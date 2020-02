A man has been charged after 10 guns, ammunition and $50,000 cash was seized by police in Canterbury today.

10 guns and ammunition were seized. Source: Supplied

Police say a 44-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences following the raid on the Mongols MC property in Burnham, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Police also say "a substance that appears to be methamphetamine were seized".