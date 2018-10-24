Man charged after prohibited guns reported stolen allegedly located in his home

A man has been charged after allegedly making a false statement to police that his prohibited firearms were stolen, when he had in fact hidden them in his Auckland home.

Police say a 25-year-old man reported a burglary at a property in Coatesville, Auckland last Thursday around 10pm.

According to police, the man claimed his garage had been broken into and the offenders had gained access to his gun safe, stealing two firearms - a 9mm pistol and a rifle - the night before.

After an investigation at the scene the man then allegedly admitted to hiding the firearms himself.

Police then located the two firearms, along with two other semi-automatic firearms, hidden in the ceiling cavity of a walk-in-wardrobe at the property.

The man has been charged with making a false statement and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Friday.

The firearms have been seized and will be destroyed.