Man charged after police dog Kosmo stabbed in throat in Christchurch

A 29-year old man has been charged with wounding police dog Kosmo in an overnight incident in Kaiapoi.

Police have not commented on the condition of the dog, or the incident near Kaiapoi Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Joshua Luke Cooper, of Hornby, appeared in the Christchurch District Court today charged with intentionally wounding a police dog without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Police say the dog received a 4cm cut to the throat while responding to a family harm incident last night, Christchurch Court News reports.

Four-year old Kosmo was flown to a Christchurch 24-hour veterinary surgery where he received a blood transfusion from another police dog.

Kosmo has now been transferred to a police vet and may have to undergo exploratory surgery.

No bail application has been made and Cooper did not enter a plea.