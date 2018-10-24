Man charged after person robbed at knifepoint in Wellington, Nomad gang car used as getaway

A 20-year-old man has been charged over an aggravated robbery, where three offenders robbed a man sitting in a car at knifepoint, then got away using a car registered to Nomad gang associates.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said the victim was approached by the three men, whom he did not know, while sitting in his silver BMW on Pipitea Street in Thorndon, Wellington about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

It's alleged the offenders, one of which had a knife, got away with a small amount of cash and property from the man.

Wescott said they ran into the upper level of the Thorndon New World car park where they got into a silver Nissan Primera, which is registered to Nomad gang associates. The trio then fled the scene via Molesworth Street.

The car has since been seized by police.

As well, a 20-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday evening, is next due in Wellington District Court on February 25.

The two other offenders are still on the run.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the two other offenders," Wescott said.

"Wellington Police are determined to disrupt and prevent offending by organised crime groups in our communities," Wescott said.