Man charged after meth, fantasy seized in Wellington drug bust

A 71-year-old Wellington man is facing several drug dealing charges after a quantity of methamphetamine and GBL was found at an address in Lower Hutt.

Police Operation Skipjack seizes liquid ecstasy supplies. Source: Supplied

Police say approximately 300 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 13.5 litres of the Class B drug GBL, commonly known as fantasy, was found after a search warrant was executed at an address in Normandale on Friday.

The 71-year-old local has been charged with importing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of GBL for supply. He appeared in Hutt Valley District Court today.

His appearance in court follows Operation Skipjack in Wellington on Friday in which around 400 litres of GBL were seized and two Wellington men appeared in court.

"The drugs they peddle cause immeasurable harm to members of our community, and it is with great satisfaction this operation has removed this potential harm from circulation," police said in a statement.