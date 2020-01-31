TODAY |

Man charged after large array of stolen builders' tools recovered in Dunedin

Source:  1 NEWS

A South Dunedin man, accused of stealing tools from tradespeople, will face multiple charges in court next week. 

Constable Erin Doherty with some of the stolen tools recovered on Wednesday Source: Supplied

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from his address. 

Inspector Marty Gray says the arrest is significant and was reflective of the heavy police focus on gang and criminal activity.

"We know it causes significant harm to our communities and Police are committed to targeting them and ensuring our communities are safe and feel safe.”

Police say the man will appear in the Dunedin District Court early next week on multiple charges after a gun and drugs were also found on the property. 

Anyone who has had tools stolen recently or has any information about ongoing criminal activity is asked to call police on 105. 

 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
North Shore school has 140 students - 8% of its roll - in coronavirus quarantine
2
Coronavirus outbreak declared 'global health emergency' by World Health Organisation
3
Coronavirus victim was on flight to Queensland with 171 others
4
Coronavirus death toll rises to 213, with over 100,000 under 'medical observation' in China
5
Cannabis possession is now legal in Australia's capital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand pulls back on services to Shanghai amid coronavirus outbreak
00:24

Reports shed holding hundreds of lambs destroyed as fire rages in Mackenzie Country

Child found with critical injuries at Hastings home

00:30

Man and woman appear in court following murder charge over Lower Hutt death