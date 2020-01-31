Man charged after large array of stolen builders' tools recovered in Dunedin

A South Dunedin man, accused of stealing tools from tradespeople, will face multiple charges in court next week.

Constable Erin Doherty with some of the stolen tools recovered on Wednesday Source: Supplied

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from his address.

Inspector Marty Gray says the arrest is significant and was reflective of the heavy police focus on gang and criminal activity.

"We know it causes significant harm to our communities and Police are committed to targeting them and ensuring our communities are safe and feel safe.”

Police say the man will appear in the Dunedin District Court early next week on multiple charges after a gun and drugs were also found on the property.