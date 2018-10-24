Man charged after guns and drugs found at Christchurch gang property

A man has been charged with guns, drugs and restricted weapons offences after a search of a house in Christchurch yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
The items were found during the execution of a search warrant at a property in Bishopdale.
A 45-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on the charges on Saturday.
Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said the police would continue to take positive action against gang members, and their associates, in possession of firearms and other restricted weapons.
He said it was disappointing that the police needed to divert resources during what was already a very busy time with the Covid-19 response.