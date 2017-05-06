TODAY |

Man charged after golfers shot at on Auckland course

A man has been charged with "careless use of a firearm" after golfers were shot at on an Auckland course last week.

The incident took place at the Whangaparoa Golf Course on Auckland's North Shore.

Police say the victims were "understandably shaken by the incident".

An air pistol and an air rifle with telescope sights were recovered by police and a 41-year-old man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court at a later date.

According to the NZ Herald, one of the golfers who was shot at posted about the event on social media.

"We could hear the sound of bullets whizzing past our heads, I immediately called 111 and hid behind the bank on the 4th green," the man wrote.

"At the time we thought someone was just playing around with an air rifle but as I stood up to help the police locate the gunman they fired shots directly at me. For over 30 minutes they fired at least 30 shots some in quick succession.

"It was a pretty traumatic event and even though it was most likely a high powered air rifle the damage it did is pretty scary.

"I would hate for this to happen again so please keep an eye out and report any suspicious behaviour around the Whangaparoa golf course or in the area to police straight away. Be safe and look out for each other."

File Photo. Source: Getty
