Man charged after five cars damaged and one person hurt during Hutt Valley steamroller rampage

Police are warning people not to take the law into their own hands after a steamroller was used to car enthusiasts' vehicles in Upper Hutt overnight.

Police were called to an incident on Eastern Hutt Road in Silverstream about 12.25am after receiving reports of a steamroller being used to damage cars.

One person sustained leg injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital, while another received facial injuries following an altercation, and fives vehicles were damaged in total

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene, as was one of his associates, but that associate has since been released.

The 47-year-old appeared at Hutt Valley District Court this morning charged with reckless disregard for the safety of persons and property, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 560mcg per litre - more than twice the legal limit of 250mcg - when police tested him in the early hours of this morning.

He faces a maximum penalty of 14 years and three months in prison and a fine of $4,500 for the two charges.

The man's name and image is suppressed until next appearance on 15 August, and police say further charges are likely.

He was released on bail with a curfew and conditions not to drink alcohol or contact the victims.

Police also issued a statement this morning warning people not to make threats against the accused, or take the law into their own hands.

"This was a serious incident which had the potential for tragedy," police said.

"Police are also aware of concerning sentiment circulating on social media surrounding this incident.

"We remind people that making threatening or abusive statements can be an offence, and ask anyone with concerns to contact us immediately.

"Police would also like to speak to anyone who was involved in this incident, particularly those who may have video footage which could assist the investigation."