Man charged after firearm pointed at police in Auckland fleeing driver incident

A man has been charged following a fleeing driver incident which allegedly saw a firearm pointed at police and members of the public in Auckland on Thursday morning.

Police were attempting to search a "suspicious vehicle" when it reversed into one of two patrol cars before fleeing before 8.30am, Acting District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.



The vehicle began driving erratically and at speed in the Ōtāhuhu, Māngere and Papatoetoe areas, before driving "the wrong way down the on-ramp to the Southern Motorway before turning around and driving a short distance with the traffic," Srhoj said.

The driver then allegedly stopped the vehicle before getting into another vehicle that had been parked on the side of the motorway "waiting for him" before fleeing police at speed.



"During the pursuit, the passenger has presented a firearm at a number of times at police and members of the public," Srhoj said.



The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Hillsborough's Lilac Grove, where the driver ran towards the bush while the passenger exited the vehicle while presenting a firearm at police.



The passenger was fired at by officers, before running to a nearby property where he again presented his firearm. He was then shot by police.



The driver was located in a nearby area and was taken into custody. He was also transported to Auckland City Hospital with minor injuries.



Two firearms were recovered from the vehicles.



A 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court Friday afternoon, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said in a statement.

