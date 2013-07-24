Man charged after fatal crash in Invercargill

A teenager has been charged over the death of a 79-year-old after a two-car crash in Invercargill this morning.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 17-year-old has been charged with driving while forbidden, and failing to stop to ascertain injury following the incident.

Police attended the crash about 9.20am today, at the intersection of James and Margaret Streets in Invercargill.

The crash involved two vehicles. Police have named the crash victim as Leslie John Dooley, 79.

The accused will appear in court next Tuesday.