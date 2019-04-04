Man charged after cyclist hit by driver fleeing police in Auckland

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by a driver fleeing police in West Auckland this afternoon.

Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle around 5.10pm in Massey, after it was seen leaving an address of interest.

The vehicle failed to stop after it was signalled to do so and a pursuit was initiated.

A short time later the fleeing vehicle collided with a cyclist on Don Buck Road and continued on without stopping, according to police.

The cyclist has sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

The vehicle involved was located concealed several kilometres from the crash scene and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with driving offences and other unrelated charges and will appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow morning.