Man charged after cyclist dies following Auckland police pursuit crash

A cyclist injured after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing police in the Auckland suburb of Massey last week has died in hospital.

Waitemata Acting District Commander Inspector Shanan Gray said the 39-year-old man died last night.

He says the man, who police are yet to name, was cycling on Don Buck Road on Monday last week when he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing from police.

The cyclist was seriously injured, however the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

A 25-year-old man was arrested over the incident later the same evening in Massey.

He is set to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on driving-related charges and other unrelated serious charges.

The police investigation is ongoing and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of additional charges being laid.

Inspector Gray said police were "devastated" about the death.

"Police officers come to work each and every day to keep our community safe and this is an absolutely tragic outcome," he said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and we are ensuring that they are provided with support at this time.

"We continue to urge anyone who is signalled to stop by Police to do so immediately. It is simply not worth putting your life, and the lives of innocent members of the public who are going about their daily business, at risk.

"The consequences can be deadly and unfortunately on this occasion the decision not to stop has had a devastating, tragic outcome involving a member of the public."

