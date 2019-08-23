Man charged after man critically injured in Lower Hutt

A man has been arrested and charged after a man was critically injured in an assault in Lower Hutt last night.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene on Bowers Street, in Stokes Valley, at around 7pm yesterday, police said.

A 25-year-old man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The man remains in hospital and is now in a stable condition.

A scene examination was completed today.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure, and has since appeared in Hutt Valley District Court.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in court on February 4.

Police have spoken with a small number of witnesses following the incident. However, it is believed that many people witnessed the incident and the activity before or after the assault, and may have further information which can assist police in their investigation.