Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill Simon Bridges

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill National leader Simon Bridges.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today via audio-visual link.

He was charged with threatening to kill Mr Bridges.

The man has been released on bail until his next court appearance in May, with multiple conditions.

Under the conditions, he's been banned from using any social media and is ordered not to enter Tauranga, where Mr Bridges resides.