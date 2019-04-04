TODAY |

Man charged after allegedly shooting at police during Auckland vehicle chase

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged for allegedly shooting at police during an Auckland vehicle chase last month.

Police say they arrested the man at a Papakura address this afternoon, where they also found a pistol, ammunition and cannabis.

The 34-year-old was arrested over an August 7 incident where shots were allegedly fired at police during a vehicle pursuit in Manurewa.

The man will appear at the Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with Using a Firearm Against Law Enforcement Officers, Failing to Stop, Dangerous Driving and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Superintendent Jill Rogers says this was a frightening incident for the staff who were involved.

“Fortunately none of our staff where physically harmed in this incident but the lasting impact for these officers cannot be underestimated and we are ensuring they are provided with ongoing support.

“I want to acknowledge the staff who have been investigating this matter for their dedicated efforts to locate this dangerous offender who is allegedly responsible and hold him to account.”

