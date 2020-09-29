Man charged after allegedly fleeing Auckland managed isolation hotel using tied bedsheets

Police have charged the man who allegedly escaped a managed isolation facility in Auckland on Sunday night.

Ramada Hotel in Auckland Source: Breakfast

The 36-year-old man allegedly roamed Auckland city for eight hours before returning to his managed isolation facility, the Ramada Hotel in Auckland.

A number of bedsheets had been found tied together and hanging from the man's window on the fourth floor of the hotel before he returned.

Police say the man has been charged with failing to remain in a managed isolation or quarantine facility for a required period under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Order 2020.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.