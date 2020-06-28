Man charged after allegedly breaking into Auckland managed isolation facility

A man has been arrested and charged in Whangārei after allegedly breaking into a Government-managed isolation facility in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

He had entered the fenced-off area at the isolation facility at around 12.20pm on Friday, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

Police say the man also had "brief contact with an acquaintance" while in the fenced-off area.

They say left as police approached, but was tracked down to an address in Whangārei.

The man was arrested at around 10am on Saturday in Whangārei, charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and unlawfully being in an enclosed area.

He's due to appear in Auckland District Court today.