TODAY |

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Auckland managed isolation facility

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested and charged in Whangārei after allegedly breaking into a Government-managed isolation facility in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

He had entered the fenced-off area at the isolation facility at around 12.20pm on Friday, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

Police say the man also had "brief contact with an acquaintance" while in the fenced-off area.

They say left as police approached, but was tracked down to an address in Whangārei.

The man was arrested at around 10am on Saturday in Whangārei, charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and unlawfully being in an enclosed area.

He's due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

It comes after a woman was arrested in Rotorua on Thursday, also charged with breaking into a managed isolation facility.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:01
New Zealand's Wild Twins take on African wilderness while nude in Naked and Afraid
2
'Significant milestone' - New Zealand hits 100 days without community transmission
3
Music mogul Simon Cowell breaks back testing electric bicycle
4
Effects of Covid-19 linger on for Kiwi 20 weeks after diagnosis
5
Going without: How the Covid-19 lockdown has affected poverty-stricken Northland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Megan Hands named as National's new candidate in Rangitata
02:10

Lake Horowhenua, one of NZ's most polluted lakes, given exemption from new freshwater standards

02:31

Good Sorts: The Christchurch man helping people with brain injuries find work

02:16

Underwater expedition in remote corner of New Zealand uncovers fuller picture of maritime history