Man charged after alleged axe attack on Parliament

A man accused of wielding an axe to cause damage at Parliament was taken into police custody and charged this morning in Wellington.

Police were called around 5.25am after a witness reported spotting him outside the Beehive.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody about 10 minutes later without incident, according to police.

Authorities said he damaged some glass panels. However, he did not attempt to enter the building, they said.

Police said the man is expected to appear in the Wellington District Court today for intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

About 10 workers are cleaning shattered glass away from the main public entrance of the Beehive.