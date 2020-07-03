TODAY |

Man charged after 79-year-old South Auckland man killed in hit-and-run

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged over the hit-and-run death of 79-year-old Jalil Mousses in South Auckland last month.

Jalil Mousses, 79, died in hospital after he was hit on the evening of June 26. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Mousses died while crossing a street in Manurewa on June 26.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in court next week. 

“We hope the arrest may be able to provide some closure for Mr Mousses’ family at this time," Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said.

Jalil Mousses was just days away from his 80th birthday. Source: 1 NEWS

Police earlier said his family had been preparing to celebrate Mr Mousses' 80th birthday. 

