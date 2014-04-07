 

Man charged after $35k worth of stolen beehives recovered in Northland

A man has been arrested after a valuable collection of beehives stolen in the Bay of Plenty was recovered in Northland.

The 46-year-old from Western Bay of Plenty was charged with burglary and five counts of receiving stolen property yesterday, police say.

He is due to appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

Police said a search warrant had been carried out in the Far North and 80 live hives, worth about $35,000 and believed to have be stolen from the Western Bay of Plenty, were recovered.

About $150,000 to $200,000 worth of stolen beehives and bee keeping equipment had been recovered in total after a spate of thefts in the region, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said.

"It's a big economic hit for the beekeepers so we are pleased to be able to find these hives," he said.

