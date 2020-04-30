Man caught on CCTV may hold clues to yesterday’s Auckland blaze at car yard - dealership owner

A car salesman whose cars were scorched after a fire broke out in his New Lynn yard last night says he saw a man on his CCTV camera around the time of the blaze.

Second-hand dealership Select Wheels Ltd owner Vinay Khullar said a review of his CCTV camera showed a person was in the yard after midnight, before the fire broke at around 1am.

He said he saw a man in a hoodie who he alleged was connected to the explosive blaze.

“Somebody just walked in from the main parking lot. He’d been checking cars… then he goes all the way to the back - that’s where most of the damage has happened,” Mr Khullar said.

However, he said CCTV couldn’t reach the exact point of the fire.

“But, whatever we can see from the cameras, it’s clear that he was trying to light up a fire there,” he said.

“And then it blows, and then it settles down, and then he comes out. Then, five to seven minutes later, boom there’s a blast there.”

Over a dozen cars were destroyed after the fire broke out at an Auckland car wreckers yard overnight. Police said the fire was being considered as suspicious and was assisting Fire and Emergency NZ investigators.

Mr Khullar said there may have been more people involved that the camera didn’t capture.

He said he couldn’t think of a reason why someone would set fire to his yard.

“What did he achieve by burning these cars?” Mr Khullar alleged.

Mr Khullar said he estimated he’d have lost about $70,000 to $90,000 and would need to take a few weeks to clear the mess.

Fire and Emergency NZ said up to 15 cars were alight. It sent four fire trucks after receiving multiple calls around 1am.

Firefighters left the scene around 6am, a spokesperson said.

Police said scene examination is set to take place today.

Locals on social media said they were woken by multiple sounds of explosions.