Man builds full-size working canoe out of newspapers to pass time during lockdown

The canoe has a layer of fiberglass on the inside and outside, with the inside layer made of paper from a cedar strip canoe-building book, Mr Parker explained.



Underneath the paper layer is several layers of newspaper.



"A lot of the newspapers had a lot of stories about coronavirus in them, and it was getting a bit bleak, so I decided to hide that," he said.



Mr Parker took up woodwork six years ago when he started making his own guitar.



Now, he shares his craft with the world, with his YouTube channel racking up millions of views.



"I'm not interested in the outdoors that much, like if someone asks me to go on a two-hour hike, I'd say no, but if anyone wanted to go canoeing, I'm always keen."

