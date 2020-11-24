TODAY |

Man who 'brutally' murdered two-year-old daughter in meth rage jailed

Source: 

A Bay of Plenty man who killed his two-year-old daughter while under the influence of methamphetamine has been sentenced to a minimum jail term of 17 years.

Nevaeh Ager. Source: Supplied

Aaron Izlett, 39, caused serious serious injuries to Nevaeh Ager at Little Waihi near Maketu in March 2019.

Justice Gordon told Izlett the injuries he inflicted on his daughter reflected the brutality of multiple assaults on most parts of her body.

Nevaeh died from drowning after Izlett weighed her down with rocks in the estuary.

Justice Gordon said Izlett's drug use and not his mental condition at the time was the driving force in killing his daughter.

The toddler's naked body was found by police on the tidal flats in the estuary.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man who 'brutally' murdered two-year-old daughter in meth rage jailed
2
After 'nerve-wracking' three months of trying to return home, Kiwi woman secures spot in MIQ facility
3
Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) rapper Silento charged with murder
4
'You don't forget it' - Napier earthquake survivor recalls running home from school amid rubble, 90 years on
5
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:11

'Enough's enough' - Waiheke Island rāhui to protect kaimoana may last over two years, iwi says
07:39

Head of MIQ 'really happy' with performance despite plague of issues at isolation facilities
06:11

After 'nerve-wracking' three months of trying to return home, Kiwi woman secures spot in MIQ facility

Residents 'really upset' about high lead levels in water in two Otago towns