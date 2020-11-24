Man who 'brutally' murdered two-year-old daughter in meth rage jailed

A Bay of Plenty man who killed his two-year-old daughter while under the influence of methamphetamine has been sentenced to a minimum jail term of 17 years.

Nevaeh Ager. Source: Supplied

Aaron Izlett, 39, caused serious serious injuries to Nevaeh Ager at Little Waihi near Maketu in March 2019.

Justice Gordon told Izlett the injuries he inflicted on his daughter reflected the brutality of multiple assaults on most parts of her body.

Nevaeh died from drowning after Izlett weighed her down with rocks in the estuary.

Justice Gordon said Izlett's drug use and not his mental condition at the time was the driving force in killing his daughter.