Man brandishes BB gun in brazen Palmerston North daylight robbery

A man armed with BB gun allegedly robbed a young male in broad daylight yesterday in Palmerston North's city square.

Police say just after 3pm yesterday they were called to The Square, on Main St, after a young male had his cash and phone taken by a another man seen with a pistol.

Later police located a 21-year-old man with a BB gun at a nearby address and recovered the robbery victim's belongings.

The 21-year-old man is set to appear in Palmerston North District Court today, charged with aggravated robbery.