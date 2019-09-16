Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence

A man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, has died after an incident inside the Auckland South Corrections Facility at Wiri.

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Stuff is reporting the man is Cui, who was jailed for a minimum of 19 years in 2004 for killing his 21-year-old girlfriend, Bin Lin, and one of her friends, Ge Li, who was 20.

He also attempted to murder another friend, Jun Xin, who was 22 at the time.

The murders and attempted murder occurred in Unsworth Heights, which is on Auckland's North Shore.

A spokesperson for Serco, which runs the prison under a public private partnership with the Department of Corrections, said men in a self-care residence contacted staff with concerns about a "housemate in distress" early this morning.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The spokesperson said there was no indication the man's death was suspicious and it would be referred to the coroner.