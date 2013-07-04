Man behind Thingee puppet, Alan Henderson, remembered for 'infectious sense of humour'

I was fortunate enough to work with Al for six years when I co-hosted the Good Morning Show at Avalon Studios in Lower Hutt. He was our director, he was our camera operator, he introduced us to Te Brick - who was indeed a brick - and he would joyfully and very occasionally treat us to few minutes of Thingee to the delight of everyone behind the camera, in front of the camera and at home.

Thingee and Jason Gunn in 2013. Source: Breakfast

Al was a man who was kind, considerate and never conceited about his achievements. Oftentimes, directors can be brusque and frightening. Al never was. Al was all about bringing out the best in his talent. I genuinely do not remember one cross word from Al. Not one.

Al had the most infectious sense of humour. He could see fun in just about everything. He was joyous to be around and made those years of stressful, live telly so much easier. For that I am grateful.

I remember his wedding to Tracy fondly. He met her on the show. How serendipitous for both of them. A love story.

And now he is gone. He was too young. I am bereft as are so many.

Al was one of the few people in the world who is truly good, who is truly warm and who will be truly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.