Man who battled ACC for 45 years dies

The Hastings man who battled ACC for 45 years over compensation has died.

78-year-old Terry Sandilands succumbed to cancer last night with his family around him.

Mr Sandilands claimed he was never fairly compensated for a botched leg operation in 1975 that left him permanently disabled.

ACC says he was paid everything he was legally entitled to.

His dying wish was to have his mortgage paid off before he died and thanks to the generosity of a number of New Zealanders, following coverage of his story on 1 NEWS that wish was fulfilled.

Terry Sandilands has accused ACC of a cover-up, saying he hasn’t had a fair deal following four decades of lost wages. Source: 1 NEWS
