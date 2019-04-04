Man attacked by masked trio during house robbery in Northland

Police are investigating after a man was robbed and assaulted by three masked men in a potential targeted robbery at a home in Northland early this morning.



Police were called after three men entered the Kaikohe property and demanded cash from the male occupant, police told 1 NEWS.

The man was then assaulted, before the trio escaped with a number of items, they said.



The three men were said to have been wearing masks, a witness told 1 NEWS.

The man received moderate injuries in the incident and is receiving medical treatment.

Police are making a number of inquiries to establish what happened and who may be responsible.

At this stage, police said the robbery does not appear to be a random incident. Officers are currently speaking to the occupants to establish why the property may have been targeted.