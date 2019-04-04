TODAY |

Man attacked by masked trio during house robbery in Northland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Northland

Police are investigating after a man was robbed and assaulted by three masked men in a potential targeted robbery at a home in Northland early this morning.

Police were called after three men entered the Kaikohe property and demanded cash from the male occupant, police told 1 NEWS.

The man was then assaulted, before the trio escaped with a number of items, they said.

The three men were said to have been wearing masks, a witness told 1 NEWS.

The man received moderate injuries in the incident and is receiving medical treatment.

Police are making a number of inquiries to establish what happened and who may be responsible.

At this stage, police said the robbery does not appear to be a random incident. Officers are currently speaking to the occupants to establish why the property may have been targeted.


 

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
3
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
4
World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign
5
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cop's Tasering of drunk teenager on stolen tractor was excessive, police watchdog finds

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at opening of new South Auckland transitional housing facility
02:26

'I heard probably six shots' - Auckland man tells of crossing paths with Germany synagogue shooter
02:00

Mark Mitchell urges Govt to 'restart' Warkworth to Wellsford highway, to make 'real difference' for Northlanders