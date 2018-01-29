 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man on arson charge now faces two counts of murder following Dunedin house fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man charged with arson following a fatal house fire in Dunedin last month has now been charged with two counts of murder.

The people were dead before the blaze began and a man known to the victim's has appeared in court charged with arson.
Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Steve Wood said earlier that the suspicious fire at 66B Wesley Street in South Dunedin on January 22 likely did not cause the deaths of David Ian Clarke and Anastasia Margaret Neve.

This afternoon Mr Wood said the 46-year-old man charged with arson following the fire is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow on one count of arson and two counts of murder.

Police formally laid the murder charges earlier today at the Otago Corrections Facility.

Detective inspector Steve Wood said evidence suggests they died before the fire started.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The families of David Clark and Anastasia Neve are aware of the arrest, and say they are relieved and thankful," Mr Wood said.


Related

Crime and Justice

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Northland school remains in lockdown as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

02:30
2
Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.

UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring 7.5 metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday


02:30
3
Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.

Wellington residents urged to hunker down and avoid travel if Cyclone Gita hits with full fury

4

ANZ Bank to get rid of other-bank ATM fee


00:48
5
Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Watch: Thugs brandishing firearms confront terrified staff at Auckland bowling alley, ransacking cash register


00:48
Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Watch: Thugs brandishing firearms confront terrified staff at Auckland bowling alley, ransacking cash register

Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Northland school remains in lockdown as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

The Armed Offenders squad is currently at the scene of the shooting at Ahipara.

00:30
Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.

Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for bizarre Aussie Super Rugby ad -'Too much weights, not enough speed work!'

Morrison reprised his Once Were Warriors role to help promote the game in Australia.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 