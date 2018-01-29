Man on arson charge now faces two counts of murder following Dunedin house fire

A man charged with arson following a fatal house fire in Dunedin last month has now been charged with two counts of murder.

Detective Inspector Steve Wood said earlier that the suspicious fire at 66B Wesley Street in South Dunedin on January 22 likely did not cause the deaths of David Ian Clarke and Anastasia Margaret Neve.

This afternoon Mr Wood said the 46-year-old man charged with arson following the fire is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow on one count of arson and two counts of murder.

Police formally laid the murder charges earlier today at the Otago Corrections Facility.

"The families of David Clark and Anastasia Neve are aware of the arrest, and say they are relieved and thankful," Mr Wood said.