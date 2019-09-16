TODAY |

Man arrested three days after escaping police at Auckland court

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after escaping police custody in Auckland's Papakura last week.

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

The 21-year-old allegedly scaled a barbed-wire fence at the Papakura District Court on Thursday.

He was due to appear in the court facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

While he was being transferred from a prisoner truck to the court cells, he escaped, police previously said.

Today police confirmed the man has been found overnight and arrested.

He'll appear in court today charged with escaping custody, police say.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
