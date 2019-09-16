Man arrested three days after escaping police at Auckland court

A man has been arrested after escaping police custody in Auckland's Papakura last week.

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

The 21-year-old allegedly scaled a barbed-wire fence at the Papakura District Court on Thursday.

He was due to appear in the court facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

While he was being transferred from a prisoner truck to the court cells, he escaped, police previously said.

Today police confirmed the man has been found overnight and arrested.