A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Hamilton last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a property on Kentucky Crescent at 11.15pm after an assault was reported.

A 30-year-old woman was found seriously injured but died at the scene a short time later.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is "assisting police" with their inquiries, police say in a statement.