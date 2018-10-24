TODAY |

Man arrested over vehicle break-ins at two Auckland hospitals

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after a number of cars were broken into, with items stolen, at two separate Auckland hospital car parks. 

Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged with theft-ex-car and fraudulent use of a document. 

The vehicles were located at Middlemore and Auckland Hospital car parks.

The man was arrested on Thursday in Dargaville, and has since appeared in court. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court next month.

Further charges are likely and inquiries are ongoing, say police. 

