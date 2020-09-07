TODAY |

Man arrested over three suspicious fires in Christchurch

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after three alleged arsons in Christchurch on Monday morning.

Fire crews attended the Jehovah’s Witness church in Burwood and the Cardboard Cathedral. Source: Breakfast

The blazes broke out at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral (Cardboard Cathedral) on Hereford Street, and the Beach Cafe and Wine Bar in New Brighton.

Poliec say they believe the fires were deliberately lit between 1am and 5.30am yesterday. 

Police investigating three suspicious early morning fires in Christchurch

Yesterday morning, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was unusual to have the suspicious fires around the same time.

However, police said in a statement today the man has also been charged in relation to an attempted arson of a church in Kaiapoi, burglary and wilful damage. 

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.


