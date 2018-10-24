Man arrested over theft of car from Northland petrol station with sleeping baby inside

A man has been arrested over the theft of a car in Whangārei earlier this month that had a baby inside.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was allegedly taken from a petrol station on Maunu Rd on May 6 while a young baby was sleeping inside.

The driver of the car was paying for petrol at the time of the incident.

The baby has since been reunited with her mother after being found in the abandoned Silver Isuzu on Western Hills Drive near the ASB Stadium.

Police said a 52-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he was spotted in Auckland by an off-duty police member.

The man is facing charges for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failure to stop.