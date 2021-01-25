TODAY |

Man arrested over theft of Billy the pup from child outside Christchurch dairy

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested over the theft of Billy the pup from outside a Christchurch dairy last week.

Billy the puppy with a new friend. Source: Supplied

The Staffordshire bull terrier had been tied up outside the Bealey Fresh Dairy last Tuesday afternoon while his 14-year-old owner had popped inside the shop.

CCTV footage released by police allegedly show Billy being grabbed by a man who had then taken him across the road and left the scene in a silver SUV.

According to Billy's owners, the man in the footage was able to be identified online, allowing for police to promptly track him down.

Billy the Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy. Source: Supplied

The 27-year-old man has now been arrested and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court this Friday.

Billy has been returned to his family and is enjoying being spoilt.

