A 20-year-old man has been arrested over a serious assault at a Wellington supermarket carpark last week.

The assault, which happened early on the morning of June 19 at New World Chaffers, left one person in a serious condition.

Police attended the incident, and said four other men were taken into custody for "fighting and disorderly behaviour".

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with reckless disregard.