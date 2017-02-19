Man arrested over scam targeting elderly people across New Zealand

A man in his early 20s has been arrested over a telephone scam in which elderly people across the country were targeted.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon facing five charges including perverting the course of justice, breach of bail and causing loss by deception.

The charges follow a police investigation into a scam in which people make contact with elderly people over the phone.

They claim to be from power companies and banks and threaten to disconnect their power if payment is not made immediately.

Police are reminding people that banks will never ask for account details over the phone.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank and they ask for such details, hang up immediately.